Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard: Act II begins in the United States

After a stellar start to their personal lives in a London court, American actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard found themselves in court again on Monday for accusing each other of defamation, this time in the United States .

The extraordinary trial in Fairfax, a small town in the state of Virginia near Washington, began with the selection of jurors, ending at noon. Proceedings will begin Tuesday before Judge Penny Azkart and could go on for several weeks.

In the morning, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrived in court without making a statement, where a small group of fans of the actor had gathered with pirate flags and “Justice for Johnny” signs. “To me, Johnny is innocent”, Carmen Maria Pagan Carlo, 49, of Pennsylvania, told AFP. told, “I’ve been an abused woman and I know a man who abuses a woman, and Johnny is not like that.”



it…