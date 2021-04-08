LATEST

Johnny Gargano’s opponent for the North American Championship on Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver revealed | The SportsRush

Johnny Gargano’s opponent for the North American Championship on Night Two of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver revealed

Johnny Gargano’s opponent for the NXT North American Championship on Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver revealed after Gauntlet Eliminator match.

Johnny Gargano will enter Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver as the North American Champion. But who will he face? Six men faced each other tonight in the Gauntlet Eliminator match at NXT TakeoVer: Stand and Deliver Night One to earn that opportunity.

Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott were the first two participants in the match. Ruff was the first to be eliminated. Bronson Reed walked in at number 3. Dexter Lumis seemed to be the obvious choice to win the match but his elimination at the hands of LA Knight threw the match wide open. LA Knight was the next to go followed by Cameron Grimes leaving Reed and Scott as the final two particpants in the match.

Johnny Gargano’s opponent for the NXT North American Championship on Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver revealed

Reed and Scott put on an amazing display in the final minutes adding a lot of tension. Scott landed three consecutive House Calls on Reed but the Collosal One kicked out of all of them. He then landed a massive powerbomb on Scott and followed it up with an Alabama Driver.

He finished the match with his Alabama Driversignature Tsunami Splash to pin Scott and win the Gauntlet Eliminator.

He will now face Johnny Gargano tomorrow for the NXT North American Championship.

