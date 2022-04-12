Johnson accepts fine for party, offers ‘full apology’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he accepted a police fine for breaking lockdown rules in 2020 and understood public anger over the issue, but did not believe he was violating the law at the time.

The fine issued to Mr Johnson relates to his birthday party in June 2020, his office said today.

“I state immediately that I have paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology,” Mr Johnson said during televised remarks to Checkers.

“I want to clearly state that it did not occur to me at that time that this could be a violation of the rules.

“But of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation,” Mr Johnson told the BBC.

Asked if he would resign, he said: “Of course, I have paid the FPN …