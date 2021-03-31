Joji Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Release Date, and Where to Watch

Joji is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing on 7 April 2021 on Amazon Prime. The lead cast of the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Unnimaya Prasad, Baburaj. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime, all the paid subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video app and website can watch or download the movie from 7 April 2021. The movie is directed by Dileesh Pothan. Bhavana Studios is the producer of the movie.
Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him as a proper loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decide to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family. Will he succeed in achieving his dreams?
Joji Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Joji
|Director
|Dileesh Pothan
|Producer
|Bhavana Studios
|Written by/Story
|Syam pushkaran
|Screenplay
|Dileesh Pothan
|Production Company
|Bhavana Studios
|Lead Cast
|Fahadh Faasil
Baburaj
Shammi Thilakan
Unnimaya Prasad
Alister Alex
|Genre
|Drama
|Cinematographer
|Ravi K. Chandran
|Country
|India
|Editor
|Ritesh Soni
|Music
|Salim-Solomon
Songs:
Tanishk bagchi
Lijo George – DJ Chetas
Javed–Mohsin
|Releasing Date
|7 April 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Amazon prime
Joji Trailer
Joji Cast and Details
Where to watch Joji Online
Fans can watch Joji movie online at Amazon Prime App and website. You need a paid subscription to watch and download the movie.