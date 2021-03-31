ENTERTAINMENT

Joji Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Release Date, and Where to Watch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Joji Cast

Joji is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing on 7 April 2021 on Amazon Prime. The lead cast of the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Unnimaya Prasad, Baburaj. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime, all the paid subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video app and website can watch or download the movie from 7 April 2021. The movie is directed by Dileesh Pothan. Bhavana Studios is the producer of the movie.

Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him as a proper loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decide to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family. Will he succeed in achieving his dreams?

Joji Cast

Amazon Prime Video offers unlimited ad-free streaming of Prime Originals, premium Hollywood, Bollywood & Regional movies, and TV shows. Enjoy on your phone, tablet or SmartTV. Or you can download your favorite movies and TV shows to watch them offline.

Contents hide
1 Joji Wiki and Crew
1.1 Joji Trailer
1.1.1 Joji Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Joji Online

Joji Wiki and Crew

Name Joji
Director Dileesh Pothan
Producer Bhavana Studios
Written by/Story Syam pushkaran
Screenplay Dileesh Pothan
Production Company Bhavana Studios
Lead Cast Fahadh Faasil
Baburaj
Shammi Thilakan
Unnimaya Prasad
Alister Alex
Genre Drama
Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran
Country India
Editor Ritesh Soni
Music Salim-Solomon
Songs:
Tanishk bagchi
Lijo George – DJ Chetas
Javed–Mohsin
Releasing Date 7 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Amazon prime

Joji Trailer

Joji Cast and Details

Fahadh Faasil
Baburaj
Shammi Thilakan
Unnimaya Prasad
Alister Alex

Where to watch Joji Online

Fans can watch Joji movie online at Amazon Prime App and website. You need a paid subscription to watch and download the movie.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top