Joji Malayalam Movie Review & Ratings Starring Fahadh Faasil Check Amazon Prime Video Storyline

Recently, one of the best Indian Malayalam-language Crime Drama Joji got its grand release. The director of the movie is Dileesh Pothan who already well-known for the skills and work. So, many people regularly searching for content that totally gives them a very genuine surprise in the way of the story and the performance. Joji is the very best pack of entertainment that totally makes the entire environment very amazing. The film release on Amazon Prime Video completely makes the entire OTT Platform very exciting and amazing. Now, here we explain the entire movie review because many people want to know about the movie.

The first thing that normally people searching in the movie to watch is star members. One of the most brilliant and amazing personalities Fahadh Faasil who is appearing in the lead role. Let us tell you that Fahadh Faasil is appearing in Joji because it is the third direct-OTT release of the actor. Now, if we talk about the other names who appear in the movies then the names are given below.

Fahadh Faasil

Baburaj

Shammi Thilakan

Sunny PN

The writer of the movie is Syam Pushkaran who already contains a huge fanbase across the country. Now, it is cleared that the movie is very genuine to watch because the mystery in the story is totally giving an amazing experience to all the fans. Many people already consider Joji as a top-rate crime thriller in which the intense performance of the personalities. Now, all the people who have not watched the movie yet. All the fans who waiting for the movie can now watch it by visiting the official OTT Platform named Amazon Prime Video.

The total Box Office Collection of the movie is extremely superb in which the movie collects lots of love and appreciation from the audience. Joji is the perfect piece to watch because the entire story of the movie is extremely brilliant and superb. The personalities who worked in it are also very amazing and awesome who give their superb acting skills. Joji is the best concept that shows a very genuine and interesting story with the performance of the famous personalities. Now, if you want to watch it then you need to go to the official OTT Platform. We will update all the information related to the movies.