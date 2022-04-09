JoJo Siwa cut her hair into a super short pixie with an undercut – PHOTOS

jojo siwa One of the most recognizable entertainers in the world – especially if you’re a kid, parent or fan dancing with the StarsIn which he had secured second place last year. Her high-energy music, infectiously positive personality, super colorful costumes, and trademark high ponytails are the ingredients of her personal brand, but one of those things has changed dramatically.

The name Jojo Siwa might be even more synonymous with a longer, higher ponytail than Ariana Grande’s — hot take, I know — but not anymore. Siwa has decided that it is time to move on from not only her signature hairstyle but also long hair, period. On Wednesday, April 6, the singer posted a quick clip that showed her getting a haircut. “Mayya has done something today,” she wrote…