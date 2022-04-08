Jojo Siwa cuts her signature ponytail and debuts a new look

Siwa shares his new short ‘Do On’ TIC Toc And instagram This week – it’s still blonde but with closely cropped sides and a curly pompadour in the front. Along with her fresh look, she captioned a picture and video of her haircut with “HAPPPPPPY”.

“It’s different from long hair; it’s crazy,” she said in an Instagram story, before breaking into an excited smile. “But I’m obsessed!”

The short hair is a departure for Siwa, who for years rocked a high ponytail and voluminous, dazzling bows that became so synonymous with her that she sold themed hair bows for kids. (However, in an Instagram story she shared on Thursday, she revealed that she can pull a tiny lock of hair into a very short ponytail.)

Her haircut is the latest in Siwa’s evolution from “dance moms” regulars to worldwide superstars.