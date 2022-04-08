Jojo Siwa cuts ponytail, shows off new hairdo

JoJo Siwa has ditched her signature ponytail for a very flashy hairstyle.

On Wednesday, the actor, singer and dancer teased her hair transformation instagram,

She uploaded a short clip of someone off-camera, snatching away a big chunk of her blonde hair.

“Mayya has done something today,” she wrote in the caption.

Then, Siwa revealed to fans that her cropped, curly do on instagram on Thursday. She uploaded a picture showing the front of the pixie haircut.

Siwa simply captioned the photo, “HAPPPPPY.”

She used the same caption for the video she uploaded TIC Toc By flipping her over and moving her hair. Singing a line from Ariana Grande, “You like my hair? Gee, Thanks, Just Buy It” from their hit song “7 Rings” played in the background.

The 18-year-old also shared…