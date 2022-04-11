Jojo Siwa says her song made it to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards but was not invited

There’s a good reason why dancer, singer and YouTube star Jojo Siwa isn’t there Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards On Saturday – she said she was not invited.

on instagram on saturday, except, 18, gets her new short haircut, said a lot of you are asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple – I wasn’t invited. Was. I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get the invitation. ,

Siwa said she posted the explanation because, “I don’t want anyone to think it wasn’t my choice.”

Siwa was nominated for the Favorite Social Media Star Award. The winner was Dixie D’Amelio.

The Daily Beast told That in a follow-up post, Siwa stated that his song, “One Chance”, was used during the show. “My song made the cut, but no…