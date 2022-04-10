Jojo Siwa says she was ‘not invited’ to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

The reason Jojo Siwa didn’t attend the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards is simple: She wasn’t invited.

The “Dream” singer, who has a complicated relationship with Nickelodeon, addressed her absence in an Instagram video on Saturday night.

“I don’t know why, but I haven’t received an invitation yet,” said Siwa. She later posted a follow-up video to her Instagram story, saying that someone tagged her in a clip of her song “One Chance” being played at the awards show.

“So my song made it, but I didn’t,” Siwa laughed.

Fans can think of a few possible reasons why the “Dancing With the Stars” alum didn’t slim down. Siwa came out as gay last year, and recently Confirmed He has a new girlfriend.

even with cut her signature ponytail,