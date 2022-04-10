JoJo Siwa talks on Instagram

Jojo Siwa says she was ‘not invited’ to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

The reason Jojo Siwa didn’t attend the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards is simple: She wasn’t invited.

The “Dream” singer, who has a complicated relationship with Nickelodeon, addressed her absence in an Instagram video on Saturday night.

“I don’t know why, but I haven’t received an invitation yet,” said Siwa. She later posted a follow-up video to her Instagram story, saying that someone tagged her in a clip of her song “One Chance” being played at the awards show.

“So my song made it, but I didn’t,” Siwa laughed.

Fans can think of a few possible reasons why the “Dancing With the Stars” alum didn’t slim down. Siwa came out as gay last year, and recently Confirmed He has a new girlfriend.

even with cut her signature ponytail,


Read Full News