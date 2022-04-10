Jojo Siwa was ‘not invited’ to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

Jojo Siwa says she was “not invited” to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight and the answer is very simple,” the Boomerang singer said in a video clip. shared via instagram on Saturday.

“I was not invited.”

Siwa, 18, who has a thorny relationship with the network, said, “I’m not sure why, but I just haven’t received an invitation.”

Later, the pop star said on her Instagram story that someone tagged her in a clip in which her song “One Chance” can be heard playing at the awards show.

“So my song made it, but I didn’t,” she said with a sarcastic laugh.

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to a request for Page Six…