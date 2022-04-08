Jojo Siwa’s signature ponytail is no more as singer debuts dramatic new look

Eight-year-old girls around the world mourn the loss of Jojo Siwa’s signature ponytail.

The 18-year-old singer made a video reveal on her Instagram on Friday morning, surprising many fans with the dramatic transformation.

Watch in the video above: Jojo Siwa’s signature ponytail cut

The cut marks the end of an era in which the Nickelodeon star became known for her long ponytails at concerts, red carpet looks and on social media.

JoJo, who rose to fame on the hit show dance Moms, The look behind the look built a successful business, with worldwide sales of a range of hair bows called ‘Bow Bows’.

She revealed that she went for the chop Video posted on Instagram,