Joker is now streaming on Netflix UK

It’s time to show your happy face, because the acclaimed 2019 original film about the Joker, the iconic Batman villain, is now available to stream on Netflix for UK-based subscribers.

Since its release in theaters in October 2019, the thriller film has broken many records. It was the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the global box office, and during its theatrical run, was the sixth highest-grossing film overall in 2019. Joaquin Phoenix played the troubled Arthur Fleck, the Joker earning a total of 11 Academy Award nominations, with Phoenix receiving a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Gotham’s most terrifying Joker.

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “Forever alone in the crowd, unsuccessful comedian Arthur Fleck searches for connections as he walks…


