Jokic ready for matchup with Nuggets Hornets

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) walks to the rim as defending Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Denver. The Hornets won 115–107. The Nuggets visit Charlotte on Monday nights. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets (44-31, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (39-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

Fanduel Sportsbook Line: Hornet -3.5; more/less 231.5 . Is

ground level: Nikola Jokic takes Denver to a matchup against Charlotte. He is ranked 10th in the NBA with 26.3 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 20-18 at home. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumley, averaging 2.5 offensive…

