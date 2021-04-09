LATEST

Jon Jones says UFC will ‘do the right thing’ and Ngannou fight ‘will happen’

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jones and Ngannou is THE fight to make

UFC have a mega-fight right in front of their eyes, but the question is will they actually make it?

Jon Jones, one of the pound-for-pound greatest UFC fighters ever, has made the step up to heavyweight and is ready to challenge perhaps the scariest heavyweight champion of all time in Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Ngannou is THE fight to make

Jones and Ngannou is THE fight to make

But given the gravity of the fight, Jones wants to be paid like it’s one of the top fights in UFC history.

Bones says in the initial discussion he had with UFC, he told them that anything around $8million to $10million would be ‘nowhere near enough’.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Derrick Lewis had been offered the next shot at Ngannou for this June.

The champion turned the fight down because he wanted more time to prepare before his first defence, but it shows UFC are prepared to move past Jones.

With all the work Jones has put in to get heavyweight ready, the game of chicken with UFC over his pay seems like a risky move to play.

Jones is looking formidable at heavyweight

Jones is looking formidable at heavyweight

However, it may well just be a negotiation plot from the light-heavyweight great and he’s confident the fight will happen.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” Jones told Fight Hype in an interview published on Thursday. “I think the UFC eventually will do the right thing.

“I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation and it would be really sad if it weren’t to happen. I believe that it will. It would be a real tragedy [if it didn’t happen]. It’ll happen.

“All in good time. We’re patient and like I said, just doing what we can do and controlling what we can control and doing our part.”

Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion

Getty

Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion

It might not be next, but Jones believes UFC will do the right thing.

But it begs the question how long can a competitor like Jones – who is 33 – wait before stepping back into the octagon and getting a heavyweight title shot against one of the most dangerous possible opponents right away?

Jones last fought in the UFC when he defeated Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
812
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
811
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
786
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
762
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
757
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
749
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
703
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
642
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
641
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top