Jon Rahm Hates This Aspect Of Augusta National: “That’s What Turns Me Off”

Jon Rahm was deeply annoyed by the clay balls and the misfortunes he experienced in the first round of The Masters.

The Spaniard shot a disappointing 2-over-par on Thursday. He made four bogeys and two birdies on his way to 74, and at the end of the game, he was seven shots behind Sungjae Im.

The former world No. 1, who was kicked out of his perch by Scotty Schaeffler in WGC match play, was wondering what could happen with a little more luck.

Several players, including Bubba Watson, experienced clay balls on Thursday, and Rahm did not mince his words while expressing his annoyance.

“The most hated question on the planet. Not happy,” said Rahm.

