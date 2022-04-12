Jon Rahm, not Scotty Schaeffler, opens up as betting favorite to win PGA Championship

Scotty Scheffler won the Masters away and is the No. 1-ranked player in the world, but he’s not the favorite in the sportsbooks to win golf’s next Major.

Jon Rahm started out as the favorite at Kaiser Sportsbook to win the PGA Championship 11–1. Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead 12-1, followed by Colin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, who are each 14-1.

Schaeffler scored a three-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday with a four-putt double bogey even on number 18. He has won three of the last five tournaments he has entered.

2 related

Rahm finished with 4 overs to par, finishing 27th in the Masters.

Tiger Woods started 40–1 at Caesars to win the PGA Championship, although some sportsbooks list him as 80–1. In his first official tournament since being seriously injured in…