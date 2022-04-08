Jon Rahm: Remarkably Discovered Footage of the ‘Greatest Hole-in-One in History’ | Golf | game

Jon Rahm 13. but makes a magnificent eagle

Today, golf’s first men’s major of the year, the Masters, begins with the world’s greatest golfers pitted against each other to claim the green jacket. Most of the attention has been on Tiger Woods, who announced that he would be participating in the tournament only 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries following a car crash just outside Los Angeles. However, Rahm remains the favorite to follow up on his last year’s US Open with his second major win.

The Spaniard, who finished in the top 10 in each of the last four Masters, said: “I couldn’t care less what the odds say.

“I don’t see it, but I think I’m the favorite in my mind.”

Over the years, Rahm has been building up his Masters…