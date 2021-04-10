LATEST

Jonas Johansson earns first shutout as the Colorado Avalanche blank Ducks

Jonas Johansson earns first shutout as the Colorado Avalanche blank Ducks

Apr 9, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson (35) blocks a shot as defenseman Samuel Girard (49) moves in to help defend against Anaheim Ducks center Danton Heinen (43) during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Johansson had 28 saves for his first career shutout, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin scored goals and Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his points streak to eight games.

Johansson, acquired from Buffalo last month, has won two of his three starts since joining Colorado.

John Gibson had 33 saves for the Ducks, who have lost 11 of their last 15 games.

Anaheim was without captain Ryan Getzlaf for the third straight game with an upper-body injury. The Ducks placed him on injured reserve Friday.

The Avalanche had an eventful 24 hours leading up to puck drop. The team canceled its morning skate when an unidentified person tested positive for the coronavirus. Later in the day, defenseman Bo Byram was added to the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.

Bowen has been out since March 25 with an upper-body injury.

Colorado also acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth from Detroit for a 2022 fourth-round pick on Friday.

On Thursday night, the league office handed down a two-game suspension to defenseman Jacob MacDonald for an illegal check on Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman on Wednesday night.

Neither team had many quality chances through half the game. Colorado had a brief 5-on-3 advantage late in the second but couldn’t score, but finally broke through late in the period.

Tyson Jost got the puck from Ryan Graves and drifted into the left circle in the Ducks zone. He sent a quick pass to Nichushkin in the far slot and he one-timed it off of Gibson’s right shoulder and in at 17:12. It was his ninth of the season.

The Avalanche outshot the Ducks 14-8 in the third period but couldn’t get an insurance goal until Gibson went off for an extra skater with 52 seconds remaining. Anaheim tried to work the puck around the Colorado zone but MacKinnon got a loose puck, sent it to Rantanen, who put it into the empty net for his 23rd goal of the season at 19:26.

