Jonathan Blathwaite: Make room for Dowell in the city’s 10 role

In the championship last season, Norwich’s attacking game was their stand-out feature.

Luton manager Nathan Jones described Norwich as “the Manchester City of the championship”, and this had a lot to do with their style, as Daniel Farke was heavily influenced by Pep Guardiola, as it dominated them.

At the end of that season, when Norwich were playing perhaps their best football, the genre revolved around them playing three ‘Number 10s’ at Todd Cantwell, Amy Buendia and Kieran Dowell. The summer saw Buendia’s break, and Cantwell fell out of favor with no real players being brought into his mold, leaving Dowell the lone ’10’ at the club.

I am a big fan of Dowell, a player who is an integral…