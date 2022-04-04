Jonathan Calleri: Argentine unfortunate attitude against 14-year-old Palmeiras fan

Jonathan Calleri, who plays in Saint Paulhad a backlash against a fan of palm trees Which jokingly recorded the departure of the football players of the tricolor team after losing 4-0 and not becoming the champion of the Paulista tournament. The former Boca striker lost control and snatched a cell phone from a 14-year-old fan in a tunnel outside the stadium.

San Pablo beat Palmeiras 3–1 in a match at the Morumbi Stadium, when Caleri scored twice and became one of the stars of the series for Rosario Ceni’s team. However, in the second leg, which was played at the Allianz Parque, Palmeiras managed to win, turning the overall score around and Paulista winning the tournament.

