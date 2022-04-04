Jonathan Calleri attacks 14-year-old Palmeiras fan: He took away his cell phone and threw it on the floor

Argentine football players Jonathan Calerick After that Sao Paulo is in the media headlines Reprehensible action against 14 year old Palmeiras fan, Who threw his phone on the floor while filming the San Pablo footballers.

Feedback It happened in one of the stadium exits, after So Paulo’s 4–0 loss against Palmeiras, in the final of the state tournament.

The 14-year-old was recording the departure of San Pablo footballers when, unexpectedly, Caleri passed by her and knocked the cell phone out of her hands. He then warned her not to continue recording.

Another one of the video going viral…