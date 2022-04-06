Sunrise, Fla. – Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals, including a game winner in overtime on Tuesday night, and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6, after falling for the second time in three games by four goals.

Huberdeau also made three assists in the win, becoming the first Panthers to record a 100-point season in franchise history. At the age of 102, Huberdeau finished his second night in the league scoring.

1 seed in the Eastern Conference, could well be playing the Maple Leafs post season if the season ends on Tuesday, and if so, the league will be in for a dandy. Tuesday’s game featured four goals, two short-hand goals, six power-play goals, and fans of both teams stood on their feet for most of the night.

“this is incredible. …