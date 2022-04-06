Jonathan Huberdeau becomes first player to top 100 points in franchise history during 'incredible' comeback win by Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau becomes first player to top 100 points in franchise history during ‘incredible’ comeback win by Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Fla. – Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals, including a game winner in overtime on Tuesday night, and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6, after falling for the second time in three games by four goals.

Huberdeau also made three assists in the win, becoming the first Panthers to record a 100-point season in franchise history. At the age of 102, Huberdeau finished his second night in the league scoring.

1 seed in the Eastern Conference, could well be playing the Maple Leafs post season if the season ends on Tuesday, and if so, the league will be in for a dandy. Tuesday’s game featured four goals, two short-hand goals, six power-play goals, and fans of both teams stood on their feet for most of the night.

“this is incredible. …


Read Full News