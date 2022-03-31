Jonathan Vance: Former defense chief pleaded guilty to obstructing

OTTAWA — Retired General Jonathan Vance, formerly the chief of defense staff, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty Wednesday to a charge of obstruction of justice in a case that shook the Canadian military’s foundations. .

Ontario Justice Robert Wadden handed down the sentence, which includes 12 months of probation, during a virtual court appearance, with the former Canadian Armed Forces commander appearing by video.

“You have pleaded guilty before me to one count of obstructing justice, and I find you guilty of that crime,” Wadden told Vance before agreeing to a conditional discharge of the case, implying that Vance’s Will not have a criminal record.

Wadden also ordered Vance to refrain from contacting Major Kelly Brennan,…