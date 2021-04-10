LATEST

Jones beats Ngannou eight times out of 10 with four KOs in simulated mega fight

Ngannou knocked Jones out cold in a fight simulation on UFC 3 last year, but it was different here

Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou is one of the most intriguing matches in recent UFC memory, if it gets made.

No matter what, Jones will be remembered as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time in any pound-for-pound list.

He dominated UFC’s light-heavyweight division for more than a decade and has now decided to step up to heavyweight.

But, just as Bones has made the move, one of the scariest heavyweights of all-time has risen to the throne and sits as champion – Francis Ngannou.

Money is the only object getting in the way of this titanic, box-office clash. Jones says he wants to be compensated in line with how big the fight is, but UFC president Dana White seems to have a different opinion.

Still, how would the fight actually play out?

One Reddit user simmed the fight 10 times using World of Mixed Martial Arts 5 – the MMA version of Football Manager in many ways – to figure out how it would go down.

Eight times out of the 10 they ‘fought’, Jones was the victor. Not only that, but out of those meetings, Jones knocked out Ngannou four times and only one of the fights went the distance overall.

  1. Jones submits Francis 2:07 Round 1 By Rear-naked choke
  2. Francis TKO’s Jones 1:22 Round 1
  3. Jones submits Francis by RNC 4:27 Round 3
  4. Jones submits Francis By Kimura 1:55 Round 4
  5. Jones KO’s Francis 2:05 Round 3
  6. Jones KO’s Francis 4:21 Round 1
  7. Jones KO’s Francis 2:16 Round 3
  8. Jones KO’s Francis 1:48 Round 3
  9. Francis KO’s Jones 0:48 Round 5
  10. Jones Beats Francis By 50-45 50-44 49-45 Unanimous decision

Ngannou has only been beaten twice in UFC and those losses came to Stipe Miocic the first time he challenged for the heavyweight title and subsequently Derrick Lewis.

Both men realised the way to beat Ngannou was to get him on the ground and work him in the clinch, but now he’s been training with UFC middleweight champion Kamaru Usman, he’s made great strides in that area.

Is Jon Jones the favourite when he meets Francis Ngannou?

Jones is unbeaten in his entire, decorated career. Although he does have 10 knockouts in his 26 wins, he has only scored one knockout victory in his last nine outings.

Originally, he did have a knockout over Daniel Cormier in their second meeting but that result was overturned after a positive drugs test. His other blemish is a DQ loss against Matt Hamill back in 2009, something White has been trying to overturn for years.

