Joni Mitchell and her beret is everything in this world that's pure

Joni Mitchell and her beret is everything in this world that’s pure

Image for article titled I'm Living for Joni Mitchell's Red Beret

Photo, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic . Photo by ,Getty Images,

Being human is, until recently, an objectively dazzling condition on this slowly decaying Earth. Everything is bad: senseless warfare, policing of women’s bodies, Bezos going to space in a dick rocketship while his workers suffer (Although they unionized This week when he’s gone, hell yeah.) But for a fleeting moment, during the 2022 Grammy Awards, the sight of a tiny red berry brought me joy—a feeling I wasn’t sure I had access to anymore. is—because it has rested on living legend Joni Mitchell’s head.

Yes, 78-year-old Joni Fucking Mitchell was at the Grammys. We haven’t seen her much since she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in 2015, but earlier this week, the prolific singer and songwriter was honored with…


Read Full News