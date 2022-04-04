Photo: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images for Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell is a music legend, but tonight some of us learned she’s also a fashion god. Michelle, who has made only a few public appearances since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, showed up at the Grammy Awards tonight in a red leather beret, blonde pigtails, a plunging flower-embellished suit, and an all-white jacket Is. She looks excellent, in a word.

Michelle, it turns out, is a long time Lover Of Salute, and her awesome taste in berry was on full display tonight. his antique jacket, which the trend Most likely identified as…