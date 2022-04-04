Joni Mitchell, The Weeknd, Alex Cuban among Canadian Grammy Award winners

Joni Mitchell won the Grammy Awards on Sunday as the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter won her ninth career trophy at the event, ending her timeless contribution to music in one weekend.

The “Both Sides Now” artist was one of several Canadians announced as winners as part of music’s biggest night, but unlike most of them, she was in Las Vegas to accept her honor.

Other winners, including The Weeknd and Alex Cuban, were absent from the event, while top Canadian candidate Justin Bieber lost all eight.