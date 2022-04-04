Joni Mitchell wins Best Historical Album at the Grammys 2022

Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell was one of the most successful performers at this year’s Grammys. his album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: Early Years (1963–1967) Wins Best Historical Album award beating Prince’s nominations Sign the Times (Super Deluxe Edition),

Adding to the excitement of the occasion was that Michelle herself was there to claim the award, which surprised many fans, as it is well known that she has been plagued by ill health for the past few years. She gave a short but packed speech thanking those around her, including her label team, Cameron Crowe, who wrote the album’s liner notes, her physical therapist, and others.

In addition to taking home the Grammy for Best Historical Album,…