Jonita gandhi wiki, biography, age, song list, pictures

Jonita gandhi is one Indo-Canadian singer and actress. He has sung in many languages such as English, Tamil, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam. Her first song Chennai Express Was composed by Vishal-shekhar In the year 2013. She made her acting debut in Vighnesh Sivan’s Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream film opposite Krishna Kumar of Sorarai Potru fame. Jonita’s performance in Anirudh’s Chellamma song wins millions of hearts among the youth and that is why she got a chance to act in the film. He also gave his voice for Badshah Top tucker song Characteristic of Rashmika Mandanna.
Early life and career
Jonita gandhi was born 23 October 1989, In New Delhi, India. Jonita Gandhi family living in Canada. Her father is Deepak Gandhi And her mother’s details will be updated soon and she has a brother named Mandeep Gandhi. At the age of 7, she moved to Canada with her family and was brought up in Toronto and Brampton.
His father’s hobby is music and he is an electronic engineer by profession, knowing his ability he encouraged him to sing. She made her first performance of the year 1995 on a gig His father’s show at a Christmas event in Toronto and a few years later became prosperous for him. In addition, he received an internship CIBC Tech Market Due to his passion he continued his music in the background during his education during the Underground. Later, while she was living in India, she went for training in Western classical music and also trained in Hindustani classical singing.
Jonita gandhi on that 17 years old He posted his videos, which were created in collaboration with Aakash gandhi, Which went viral on the Internet. Apart from this, he got good hits on YouTube for songs like Aap Ki Kisi, Pani Da Rang, Tujhko Jo Laya. Tum hi ho, Suhani Raat, Yeh Honsla, and more. She also appeared in a concert End of corporation Various countries including Russia, UK, USA and Caribbean.
After all these things she tried her luck in India and started her career in Bollywood music industry. He made his debut for Chennai Express with Vishal-Shekhar. Then she also came in AR Rahman’s album Raunak And he also sang a song for Mani Rathinams film OK Kanmani. She usually appears in AR Rahman’s music festivals, Amit Trivedi, Sonu Nigam, Pritam and Salim – Sulaiman.
Biography of jonita gandhi
|Name
|Jonita gandhi
|Real Name
|Jonita gandhi
|Surname
|Jonita
|The business
|The singer
|Date of birth
|23 October 1989
|Ages
|2.
|father’s name
|Deepak Gandhi
|Mother’s name
|Yet to be updated
|The height
|5’4 “
|weight
|57 kg
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|Honors Business Administration
|school
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Richard Ivy School of Business (University of Western Ontario)
|Hobby
|Singing, dancing, traveling
|Hometown
|New Delhi, India
|the nationality
|Indian
|married
|No
|Husband’s name
|Yet to be updated
|Current City
|Canada
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonitaGandhi/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonitamusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonitamusic/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/jonitamusic
Jonita gandhi songs list
|year
|Song title
|Film / soundtrack / album
|musician
|notes
|2018
|“Haq Hai”
|Budh: Short Film
|Shreyas puranik
|Times Music
|“Bas Tu Hai”
|3 storey
|Clinton Cerejo
|“Kaithal”
|One
|AHKaashif
|Co-Singer: Sid Shriram
|“Lamhein Beetey Hue”
|One
|Anurag Godbole
|“Palace”
|future Perfect
|Anish Sood
|Music album
|“Azage”
|Irumbu Thirai (2018 film)
|Yuvan shankar raja
|“Aayat Bane Hum”
|One
|Mickey j mayer
|T-Series Pop Chartbusters
|“Clever”
|Pad man (film)
|Amit Trivedi
|2017
|“Bhinjaaun”
|Mijaaj (Gujarati)
|Meghdhanush
|“Yevwo”
|Hello (2017 movie)
|Anoop Rubens
|Co-Singer: Akhil Akkineni
|“I love you, my merry soul”
|Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati)
|Sachin – Jigar
|“Andekha, Ansuna, Anchua”
|One
|Vishal bhardwaj
|Zee brand anthem
|“Iriva”
|Velaikaran (film)
|Anirudh ravichander
|“Bagiya Mein”
|Rangreza (Pakistani)
|Kurram Hussain
|Nominee, Best Singer (Female) at Lux Style Awards
|“Will you marry me”
|Bhoomi
|Sachin – Jigar
|“Lagdi Hai Thaai”
|Simran
|Sachin – Jigar
|“Yaadon Mein”
|Jab Harry Met Sejal
|Pritam
|“Ashi Kashi”
|Dry day (marathi)
|Ashwin Srinivasan
|“Chandralekha”
|a gentleman
|Sachin – Jigar
|“Aye Dil”
|Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Pakistani)
|Shiraz Uppal
|“Lafz Unkahe”
|Lafz unkahe
|Ajay Singha
|Music album
|“Keep it”
|mother
|AR Rahman
|“Affu Khudaaya”
|Fu: Friendship Unlimited (Marathi)
|Sameer Saptikar
|“Ila Thechalya”
|Kadhali (Telugu)
|Prasan Praveen Shyam
|“Yaara Meherbaan”
|Boss 2: Back to Rule (Bengali)
|Jeet ganguly
|“Kehne Ko”
|Dear maya
|Anupam Roy
|“Raat Abhi Baaki Hai”
|One
|Shayadshah Shahebdin
|Times Music
|“Bhalobeshe Fellachi”
|Ami JK Tomar (Bengali)
|Indradeep Dasgupta
|“Udd Chal”
|One
|Srihari jagannathan
|Chennai street band
|“Yeh Jawani Teri”
|Meri Pyaari Bindu
|Sachin – Jigar
|“Takdi Ravan”
|Jindua (Punjabi)
|Arjun Harjai |
|“Another gig”
|Mahi NRI (Punjabi)
|“He will go”
|Katru Veliyidai
|AR Rahman
|“Hamsaro”
|Chelia
|“Saajan Aayo Re”
|Ok honey
|2016
|“Tere Bina”
|Shorgul
|Neeladri Kumar
|“Gilead”
|The riot
|Pritam Chakraborty
|Winner at Mirchi Music Awards, Critics Choice Female Vocalist of the Year
|“Kannadi Poovuku”
|Enkku Vaitha Adimagal
|Santosh Dayanidhi
|“Nenene Hausa Kanasu”
|Nirutara (English)
|Neeladri Kumar
|“Alangisu ba nannanu”
|“Breakup Song”
|Ae dil hai mushkil
|Pritam
|Nominee, Most Entertaining Singer (Female) at the Big ZEE Entertainment Awards
Nominee, Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer
Nominee, Best Playback – Women at Stardust Awards
|“Pink Anthem”
|rose
|Anupam Roy
|Sweet poison
|Priya’s role: Short film
|Joi mail
|“Sau Tarah Ke”
|Dishoom
|Pritam
|“Idhu Naal”
|Acham Yenbadhu Madamayada
|AR Rahman
|“Mei Nigar”
|24 (Tamil)
|“Manasuke”
|24 (Telugu)
|Devim Rasina Kavitha
|“Blessings from the sky”
|Pelé: Birth of a Legend
|“Devren: Ekta song for Holi”
|First Date: Musical Short Film[8]
|Vinay jaiswal
|“First visit”
|2015
|“Woh Tho Yahin Hai Lekin”
|Main aur charles
|Vipin patwa
|“Move”
|Dilwale (2015 film)
|Pritam
|“Mental Manadhil”
|O Kadhal Kanmani
|AR Rahman
|“Mental sweethearts”
|Ok Bangaram
|“Yes many”
|Kerintha
|Mickey j mayer
|“you can not forget”
|Tujhe bula diya with arjun
|Arjun
|“Nuvve Nuvve”
|Kick 2
|S Thaman
|2014
|“Rimco”
|Gang of ghosts
|Dharam Sandeep
|“Known”
|Lekar Hum Deewana Dil
|AR Rahman
|“Dil Chaspia”
|Kochadian
|“Aa Bhi Jaa”
|Raunak
|“Kahaan Hoon Main”
|Highway
|“Implosive silence”
|“Eai Ki Prem”
|Bangali Babu English Mem
|Rishi Chanda
|2013
|“E mon nowadays”
|Majnu
|First bengali song
|“Pinjra”
|MTV Coke Studio India (Season 3)
|Clinton Cerejo
|“Chennai Express”
|Chennai Express
|Vishal-shekhar
Zonith gandhi movies (as actress)
Walking / Talking Strawberry Icecream Movie (2021)
New songs
Jonita gandhi song 2021
- Top tucker
- Array
- Mahi Mera Ranjha
- Enlightenment
- Jheeni Jheeni
- Kaun Tujhe (Finding The Light)
- Unmarried women
- Naino
- Laddu Chale
- world
- Chelama
- Sajan bin
- Pair goals
- Mastiapa
- Manasu eegaaitu
- En peru enna calu
- Aage ki soch
Jonita Songs 2020
- India together
- Mai ni meriye
- You said without a baby
- Evening stories
- Hum haar nahin maanenge
- Main tumhara
- Chuney Chuney
- Rouen and
- Tickling
- Marandhaye
- Dil kho ke
- Sorry sun
- Peg shag
- Ab aaja
- Ni Sirichalam
- The Woman Woman Song
- Pink pink sky
Jonita gandhi images
See the latest pictures of Jonita Gandhi,
thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.