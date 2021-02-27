Jonita gandhi wiki, biography, age, song list, pictures

Jonita gandhi is one Indo-Canadian singer and actress. He has sung in many languages ​​such as English, Tamil, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam. Her first song Chennai Express Was composed by Vishal-shekhar In the year 2013. She made her acting debut in Vighnesh Sivan’s Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream film opposite Krishna Kumar of Sorarai Potru fame. Jonita’s performance in Anirudh’s Chellamma song wins millions of hearts among the youth and that is why she got a chance to act in the film. He also gave his voice for Badshah Top tucker song Characteristic of Rashmika Mandanna.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Jonita gandhi was born 23 October 1989, In New Delhi, India. Jonita Gandhi family living in Canada. Her father is Deepak Gandhi And her mother’s details will be updated soon and she has a brother named Mandeep Gandhi. At the age of 7, she moved to Canada with her family and was brought up in Toronto and Brampton.

His father’s hobby is music and he is an electronic engineer by profession, knowing his ability he encouraged him to sing. She made her first performance of the year 1995 on a gig His father’s show at a Christmas event in Toronto and a few years later became prosperous for him. In addition, he received an internship CIBC Tech Market Due to his passion he continued his music in the background during his education during the Underground. Later, while she was living in India, she went for training in Western classical music and also trained in Hindustani classical singing.

Jonita gandhi on that 17 years old He posted his videos, which were created in collaboration with Aakash gandhi, Which went viral on the Internet. Apart from this, he got good hits on YouTube for songs like Aap Ki Kisi, Pani Da Rang, Tujhko Jo Laya. Tum hi ho, Suhani Raat, Yeh Honsla, and more. She also appeared in a concert End of corporation Various countries including Russia, UK, USA and Caribbean.

After all these things she tried her luck in India and started her career in Bollywood music industry. He made his debut for Chennai Express with Vishal-Shekhar. Then she also came in AR Rahman’s album Raunak And he also sang a song for Mani Rathinams film OK Kanmani. She usually appears in AR Rahman’s music festivals, Amit Trivedi, Sonu Nigam, Pritam and Salim – Sulaiman.

Name Jonita gandhi Real Name Jonita gandhi Surname Jonita The business The singer Date of birth 23 October 1989 Ages 2. father’s name Deepak Gandhi Mother’s name Yet to be updated The height 5’4 “ weight 57 kg religion Hindu educational qualification Honors Business Administration school Yet to be updated College Richard Ivy School of Business (University of Western Ontario) Hobby Singing, dancing, traveling Hometown New Delhi, India the nationality Indian married No Husband’s name Yet to be updated Current City Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonitaGandhi/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonitamusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonitamusic/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/jonitamusic

year Song title Film / soundtrack / album musician notes 2018 “Haq Hai” Budh: Short Film Shreyas puranik Times Music “Bas Tu Hai” 3 storey Clinton Cerejo “Kaithal” One AHKaashif Co-Singer: Sid Shriram “Lamhein Beetey Hue” One Anurag Godbole “Palace” future Perfect Anish Sood Music album “Azage” Irumbu Thirai (2018 film) Yuvan shankar raja “Aayat Bane Hum” One Mickey j mayer T-Series Pop Chartbusters “Clever” Pad man (film) Amit Trivedi 2017 “Bhinjaaun” Mijaaj (Gujarati) Meghdhanush “Yevwo” Hello (2017 movie) Anoop Rubens Co-Singer: Akhil Akkineni “I love you, my merry soul” Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) Sachin – Jigar “Andekha, Ansuna, Anchua” One Vishal bhardwaj Zee brand anthem “Iriva” Velaikaran (film) Anirudh ravichander “Bagiya Mein” Rangreza (Pakistani) Kurram Hussain Nominee, Best Singer (Female) at Lux Style Awards “Will you marry me” Bhoomi Sachin – Jigar “Lagdi Hai Thaai” Simran Sachin – Jigar “Yaadon Mein” Jab Harry Met Sejal Pritam “Ashi Kashi” Dry day (marathi) Ashwin Srinivasan “Chandralekha” a gentleman Sachin – Jigar “Aye Dil” Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Pakistani) Shiraz Uppal “Lafz Unkahe” Lafz unkahe Ajay Singha Music album “Keep it” mother AR Rahman “Affu Khudaaya” Fu: Friendship Unlimited (Marathi) Sameer Saptikar “Ila Thechalya” Kadhali (Telugu) Prasan Praveen Shyam “Yaara Meherbaan” Boss 2: Back to Rule (Bengali) Jeet ganguly “Kehne Ko” Dear maya Anupam Roy “Raat Abhi Baaki Hai” One Shayadshah Shahebdin Times Music “Bhalobeshe Fellachi” Ami JK Tomar (Bengali) Indradeep Dasgupta “Udd Chal” One Srihari jagannathan Chennai street band “Yeh Jawani Teri” Meri Pyaari Bindu Sachin – Jigar “Takdi Ravan” Jindua (Punjabi) Arjun Harjai | “Another gig” Mahi NRI (Punjabi) “He will go” Katru Veliyidai AR Rahman “Hamsaro” Chelia “Saajan Aayo Re” Ok honey 2016 “Tere Bina” Shorgul Neeladri Kumar “Gilead” The riot Pritam Chakraborty Winner at Mirchi Music Awards, Critics Choice Female Vocalist of the Year “Kannadi Poovuku” Enkku Vaitha Adimagal Santosh Dayanidhi “Nenene Hausa Kanasu” Nirutara (English) Neeladri Kumar “Alangisu ba nannanu” “Breakup Song” Ae dil hai mushkil Pritam Nominee, Most Entertaining Singer (Female) at the Big ZEE Entertainment Awards Nominee, Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer Nominee, Best Playback – Women at Stardust Awards “Pink Anthem” rose Anupam Roy Sweet poison Priya’s role: Short film Joi mail “Sau Tarah Ke” Dishoom Pritam “Idhu Naal” Acham Yenbadhu Madamayada AR Rahman “Mei Nigar” 24 (Tamil) “Manasuke” 24 (Telugu) Devim Rasina Kavitha “Blessings from the sky” Pelé: Birth of a Legend “Devren: Ekta song for Holi” First Date: Musical Short Film[8] Vinay jaiswal “First visit” 2015 “Woh Tho Yahin Hai Lekin” Main aur charles Vipin patwa “Move” Dilwale (2015 film) Pritam “Mental Manadhil” O Kadhal Kanmani AR Rahman “Mental sweethearts” Ok Bangaram “Yes many” Kerintha Mickey j mayer “you can not forget” Tujhe bula diya with arjun Arjun “Nuvve Nuvve” Kick 2 S Thaman 2014 “Rimco” Gang of ghosts Dharam Sandeep “Known” Lekar Hum Deewana Dil AR Rahman “Dil Chaspia” Kochadian “Aa Bhi Jaa” Raunak “Kahaan Hoon Main” Highway “Implosive silence” “Eai Ki Prem” Bangali Babu English Mem Rishi Chanda 2013 “E mon nowadays” Majnu First bengali song “Pinjra” MTV Coke Studio India (Season 3) Clinton Cerejo “Chennai Express” Chennai Express Vishal-shekhar

Zonith gandhi movies (as actress)

Walking / Talking Strawberry Icecream Movie (2021)

