ENTERTAINMENT

Jonita gandhi wiki, biography, age, song list, pictures

Posted on

Jonita gandhi is one Indo-Canadian singer and actress. He has sung in many languages ​​such as English, Tamil, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam. Her first song Chennai Express Was composed by Vishal-shekhar In the year 2013. She made her acting debut in Vighnesh Sivan’s Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream film opposite Krishna Kumar of Sorarai Potru fame. Jonita’s performance in Anirudh’s Chellamma song wins millions of hearts among the youth and that is why she got a chance to act in the film. He also gave his voice for Badshah Top tucker song Characteristic of Rashmika Mandanna.

Early life and career

Jonita gandhi was born 23 October 1989, In New Delhi, India. Jonita Gandhi family living in Canada. Her father is Deepak Gandhi And her mother’s details will be updated soon and she has a brother named Mandeep Gandhi. At the age of 7, she moved to Canada with her family and was brought up in Toronto and Brampton.

His father’s hobby is music and he is an electronic engineer by profession, knowing his ability he encouraged him to sing. She made her first performance of the year 1995 on a gig His father’s show at a Christmas event in Toronto and a few years later became prosperous for him. In addition, he received an internship CIBC Tech Market Due to his passion he continued his music in the background during his education during the Underground. Later, while she was living in India, she went for training in Western classical music and also trained in Hindustani classical singing.

Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi images

Jonita gandhi on that 17 years old He posted his videos, which were created in collaboration with Aakash gandhi, Which went viral on the Internet. Apart from this, he got good hits on YouTube for songs like Aap Ki Kisi, Pani Da Rang, Tujhko Jo Laya. Tum hi ho, Suhani Raat, Yeh Honsla, and more. She also appeared in a concert End of corporation Various countries including Russia, UK, USA and Caribbean.

After all these things she tried her luck in India and started her career in Bollywood music industry. He made his debut for Chennai Express with Vishal-Shekhar. Then she also came in AR Rahman’s album Raunak And he also sang a song for Mani Rathinams film OK Kanmani. She usually appears in AR Rahman’s music festivals, Amit Trivedi, Sonu Nigam, Pritam and Salim – Sulaiman.

Biography of jonita gandhi

Name Jonita gandhi
Real Name Jonita gandhi
Surname Jonita
The business The singer
Date of birth 23 October 1989
Ages 2.
father’s name Deepak Gandhi
Mother’s name Yet to be updated
The height 5’4 “
weight 57 kg
religion Hindu
educational qualification Honors Business Administration
school Yet to be updated
College Richard Ivy School of Business (University of Western Ontario)
Hobby Singing, dancing, traveling
Hometown New Delhi, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name Yet to be updated
Current City Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonitaGandhi/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonitamusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonitamusic/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/jonitamusic

Jonita gandhi songs list

year Song title Film / soundtrack / album musician notes
2018 “Haq Hai” Budh: Short Film Shreyas puranik Times Music
“Bas Tu Hai” 3 storey Clinton Cerejo
“Kaithal” One AHKaashif Co-Singer: Sid Shriram
“Lamhein Beetey Hue” One Anurag Godbole
“Palace” future Perfect Anish Sood Music album
“Azage” Irumbu Thirai (2018 film) Yuvan shankar raja
“Aayat Bane Hum” One Mickey j mayer T-Series Pop Chartbusters
“Clever” Pad man (film) Amit Trivedi
2017 “Bhinjaaun” Mijaaj (Gujarati) Meghdhanush
“Yevwo” Hello (2017 movie) Anoop Rubens Co-Singer: Akhil Akkineni
“I love you, my merry soul” Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) Sachin – Jigar
“Andekha, Ansuna, Anchua” One Vishal bhardwaj Zee brand anthem
“Iriva” Velaikaran (film) Anirudh ravichander
“Bagiya Mein” Rangreza (Pakistani) Kurram Hussain Nominee, Best Singer (Female) at Lux Style Awards
“Will you marry me” Bhoomi Sachin – Jigar
“Lagdi Hai Thaai” Simran Sachin – Jigar
“Yaadon Mein” Jab Harry Met Sejal Pritam
“Ashi Kashi” Dry day (marathi) Ashwin Srinivasan
“Chandralekha” a gentleman Sachin – Jigar
“Aye Dil” Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Pakistani) Shiraz Uppal
“Lafz Unkahe” Lafz unkahe Ajay Singha Music album
“Keep it” mother AR Rahman
“Affu Khudaaya” Fu: Friendship Unlimited (Marathi) Sameer Saptikar
“Ila Thechalya” Kadhali (Telugu) Prasan Praveen Shyam
“Yaara Meherbaan” Boss 2: Back to Rule (Bengali) Jeet ganguly
“Kehne Ko” Dear maya Anupam Roy
“Raat Abhi Baaki Hai” One Shayadshah Shahebdin Times Music
“Bhalobeshe Fellachi” Ami JK Tomar (Bengali) Indradeep Dasgupta
“Udd Chal” One Srihari jagannathan Chennai street band
“Yeh Jawani Teri” Meri Pyaari Bindu Sachin – Jigar
“Takdi Ravan” Jindua (Punjabi) Arjun Harjai |
“Another gig” Mahi NRI (Punjabi)
“He will go” Katru Veliyidai AR Rahman
“Hamsaro” Chelia
“Saajan Aayo Re” Ok honey
2016 “Tere Bina” Shorgul Neeladri Kumar
“Gilead” The riot Pritam Chakraborty Winner at Mirchi Music Awards, Critics Choice Female Vocalist of the Year
“Kannadi Poovuku” Enkku Vaitha Adimagal Santosh Dayanidhi
“Nenene Hausa Kanasu” Nirutara (English) Neeladri Kumar
“Alangisu ba nannanu”
“Breakup Song” Ae dil hai mushkil Pritam Nominee, Most Entertaining Singer (Female) at the Big ZEE Entertainment Awards

Nominee, Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer

Nominee, Best Playback – Women at Stardust Awards
“Pink Anthem” rose Anupam Roy
Sweet poison Priya’s role: Short film Joi mail
“Sau Tarah Ke” Dishoom Pritam
“Idhu Naal” Acham Yenbadhu Madamayada AR Rahman
“Mei Nigar” 24 (Tamil)
“Manasuke” 24 (Telugu)
Devim Rasina Kavitha
“Blessings from the sky” Pelé: Birth of a Legend
“Devren: Ekta song for Holi” First Date: Musical Short Film[8] Vinay jaiswal
“First visit”
2015 “Woh Tho Yahin Hai Lekin” Main aur charles Vipin patwa
“Move” Dilwale (2015 film) Pritam
“Mental Manadhil” O Kadhal Kanmani AR Rahman
“Mental sweethearts” Ok Bangaram
“Yes many” Kerintha Mickey j mayer
“you can not forget” Tujhe bula diya with arjun Arjun
“Nuvve Nuvve” Kick 2 S Thaman
2014 “Rimco” Gang of ghosts Dharam Sandeep
“Known” Lekar Hum Deewana Dil AR Rahman
“Dil Chaspia” Kochadian
“Aa Bhi Jaa” Raunak
“Kahaan Hoon Main” Highway
“Implosive silence”
“Eai Ki Prem” Bangali Babu English Mem Rishi Chanda
2013 “E mon nowadays” Majnu First bengali song
“Pinjra” MTV Coke Studio India (Season 3) Clinton Cerejo
“Chennai Express” Chennai Express Vishal-shekhar

Zonith gandhi movies (as actress)

Walking / Talking Strawberry Icecream Movie (2021)

New songs

Jonita gandhi song 2021

  • Top tucker
  • Array
  • Mahi Mera Ranjha
  • Enlightenment
  • Jheeni Jheeni
  • Kaun Tujhe (Finding The Light)
  • Unmarried women
  • Naino
  • Laddu Chale
  • world
  • Chelama
  • Sajan bin
  • Pair goals
  • Mastiapa
  • Manasu eegaaitu
  • En peru enna calu
  • Aage ki soch

Jonita Songs 2020

  • India together
  • Mai ni meriye
  • You said without a baby
  • Evening stories
  • Hum haar nahin maanenge
  • Main tumhara
  • Chuney Chuney
  • Rouen and
  • Tickling
  • Marandhaye
  • Dil kho ke
  • Sorry sun
  • Peg shag
  • Ab aaja
  • Ni Sirichalam
  • The Woman Woman Song
  • Pink pink sky

Jonita gandhi images

See the latest pictures of Jonita Gandhi,

Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki
Jonita gandhi wiki

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });