Jonny Bairstow can break batting records, says Jos Buttler | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

PUNE: England’s stand-in captain Jos Buttler has backed high batsman Jonny Bairstow to change into the nation’s main century scorer after his 124 in opposition to India helped England stage the sequence going into Sunday’s ultimate recreation.
Bairstow with Ben Stokes’ 52-ball 99 powered England to victory within the second of the three-game sequence, and he stated afterwards that he needed to have probably the most one-day tons of for England.

He now has 11 centuries from 85 video games, 5 behind Joe Root, who leads with 16, and simply behind Marcus Trescothick on 12 and Eoin Morgan on 13.
“Jonny has been in unbelievable type for the previous few years for us, he has been one of many world’s main batsmen in ODI cricket and he has been superb to look at,” stated Buttler, who’s changing the injured Morgan as captain.
Buttler stated the England group needed to push again “boundaries” with their attacking play and the report was there for the taking for Bairstow, who has been on this planet’s high 10 for a number of years.

“It’s implausible the shape that Jonny is in and there’s no motive why he mustn’t go on and break all these data.”
The batsman has been unable to pin down an everyday Take a look at place however has change into a primary selection in restricted overs.
“He’s definitely not under-appreciated in our aspect,” stated Buttler. “He’s our main participant actually.”
“He’s very intimidating to bowl at. I do know having performed in opposition to Jonny within the IPL, within the bowlers’ assembly they are saying ‘what lets do to this man’ and there usually are not too many solutions to be trustworthy.

“He’s vastly appreciated in our aspect and I believe everybody is aware of what a particular participant he’s.”
After being hammered within the first recreation, England’s batting fireworks to stage the ODI sequence have made Sunday’s ultimate recreation of the tour one other playoff after the T20 sequence additionally went to the wire.
“It’s nice to be in one other ultimate,” stated Buttler. “They’re nice video games to be concerned in.”
“It was a superb efficiency yesterday so we take numerous confidence into the sport on Sunday.”

England, who nonetheless have damage doubts over quick bowler Mark Wooden and batter Sam Billings, have an added incentive to win because the World Cup holders might lose the primary spot on this planet rankings to India in the event that they lose.
Buttler insisted that the stress wouldn’t change their recreation plan.
“We need to push the boundaries of what we’re able to and stay true to that,” he stated.
“It’s in all probability what I’m most happy with as a member of this squad, that we received some criticism from the primary recreation however we got here out and performed in precisely the identical trend.”

