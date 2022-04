LOS ANGELES – This is as close as Johnny Goudreau can ever get to a Gordy Howe hat-trick.

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article material

a goal? The Calgary Flames’ go-to man crossed the to-do list just 10 seconds after the initial faceoff. In fact, he was twice taller, later netting the game-winner.

an aid? Sure, and it was a beauty.

What else…