Jordan Mailata a Hit on ‘The Masked Singer’

Good thing the Eagles closed Jordan Malata last.

Had they not been there, the left tackle could have been closed to Hollywood, as his rookie deal would have ended after the 2022 season.

Malata was rocking the hit TV show, masked singer on Wednesday night.

The 6-9, 380-pound former Australian rugby player sang “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. After the performance, Malata is revealed as Thingmabob, a dress consisting of a large headpiece with large ears.

HollywoodLife did an exclusive interview with Malata about her performance on the show and asked her if she thought about pursuing a career in music instead of the NFL.

“When I was probably 17, I don’t know. I grew up around a family of musicians, grew up in church, and was singing all the time,” explained Jordan…