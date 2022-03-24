LATEST Jordan Mailata revealed as Thingamabob on The Masked Singer By mendez diego Posted on March 24, 2022 Share this article 529 shares share Tweet Basic lesson E-mail contact On Facebook on twitter via text message on linkedin Via email https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/lists/jordan-mailata-the-masked-singer-philadelphia-eagles-fox/ March 24, 2022 9:14 am ET Jordan Malata’s voice is really… Read Full News Related Items: Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website