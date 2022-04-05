Jordan Mooney dies – Punk queen Pamela Rooke dies at 66

Sex Pistols contemporary punk rock great Jordan Mooney — real name Pamela Rook — has died at the age of 66 after losing a battle against cancer, his family announced this afternoon.

Punk rock queen Jordan Mooney has died at the age of 66, his grieving family has announced.

Jordan – real name Pamela Rook – was known for her work with the Sex Pistols and as a model for Vivienne Westwood.

Her family issued a statement saying she will be sad as the flood of tributes begins.

He died after a short battle with cancer, he confirmed.

He added: “Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has made a mark on this planet, whether as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and …