Jordan Poole is due for a new contract. He must bet on himself. , Play

The Warriors are going to try to extend Jordan Poole’s contract this summer.
But unless Golden State arrives with Andrew Wiggins’ money, Poole must decline the deal and bet on himself.
For a month and a half, there has been a panic in the Warriors. He was limp in the All-Star Game and has played just as poorly since then. On January 10, the Warriors were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings at 30–9. With their loss to the Sons on Wednesday night – which was regarded as a moral victory – the Warriors fell to the No. 4 seed.
No, there hasn’t been much to cheer for the Dubs lately, except Poole, who has been brilliant in his and the Warriors’ last match…
