Jordan Poole stuns the Warriors with a half-court shot against the Sons

It wasn’t Jordan Poole’s finest moment.

The Warriors guard launched a half-court shot while double-team with four seconds in a 107-103 loss to the Sons on Wednesday – which left fans stunned wondering why he’d take the Hail Mary shot Quick in possession.

Poole – who recorded a career-high 38 points in the Western Conference thriller with nine rebounds and seven assists to go – explained his shot after the game.

“We were in bonus and we were down three,” he told, “If I had dribbled the ball higher, they would have taken a foul, we would have shot two free throws and then we would not have had a chance to do three ups.”

