Jordan Poole’s half-court Heave vs Sun was the right game, the wrong result

Jordan Poole unexpectedly sent Dub Nation into shock on Wednesday night.

Less than eight seconds into the chase center and the Warriors trailed the Phoenix Suns by three, Poole dribbled down the court where Devin Booker and Jay Crowder waited to trap him. Instead of dribbling further into the trap or dodging the ball past a teammate, Poole took another step and launched from the half-court. The shot was missed wildly, hitting the backboard. The Sons rebounded and hung on for the win, 107-103.

Plenty of Pool Warriors fans got their hands on social media as Golden State lost their sixth game in seven tries to Steph Curry.

But the decision was right.

Let us take stock of the scenario the warriors were facing.

They were down three with a 7.7…