Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The defensive sort out place on this 12 months’s draft is extensively thought of to be missing in depth. Regardless of this, there are some late-round gems to be discovered that may contribute on the subsequent degree. A kind of gamers within the 2021 NFL Draft is Oregon defensive sort out Jordon Scott. An skilled run-stopper, can Scott hear his title referred to as on Day 3 in Cleveland?

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information consists of scouting studies from Tony Pauline, a giant board with over 850 gamers, staff suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without spending a dime!

Jordon Scott NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Defensive Sort out

Faculty: Oregon

Present Yr: Senior

Peak: 6’0″

Weight: 311 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Jordon Scott Scouting Report

Positives: 4-year starter who misplaced 40 kilos earlier than his senior season. Massive, highly effective nostril sort out prospect who holds his floor in the course of the sector. Takes up quite a lot of room, performs with leverage and is not possible to maneuver from the purpose of assault. Holds his floor towards double and even triple-teams. Retains his ft shifting, works his palms and reveals energy on the level of assault.

Negatives: Extra of a spot occupier than a playmaker. Appeared to lose an edge final 12 months with all the load loss.

Evaluation: Scott is a nostril sort out prospect with the girth and energy to play the place on the subsequent degree. He lacks nice upside, however is a elegant prospect for a protection needing somebody to occupy blockers in the course of the sector.

Jordon Scott Participant Profile

Though Scott heads to the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon, his journey began some 3,000 miles away in Largo, Florida. He made an early affect for Pinellas Park Excessive Faculty. Whereas most highschool gamers emerge throughout their junior season, Scott had already registered 49 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and three sacks as a highschool sophomore.

With a stable base, the junior’s breakout season was spectacular. The defensive sort out earned first-team Florida Class 7A All-State honors after wreaking havoc in Pinellas County. He amassed an unimaginable 28 tackles for loss and 9 sacks as a part of 84 complete tackles. Moreover, he flashed energy and the power to be disruptive with 3 compelled fumbles.

Though his senior season wasn’t as productive, the three-star recruit attracted consideration from throughout the nation. He acquired curiosity from a lot of in-state packages, together with Florida and Florida State. Finally, Scott opted to play defensive sort out for the Oregon Geese over affords from 20 completely different packages.

Jordon Scott’s school soccer profession at Oregon

Simply as in his highschool profession, Scott made a right away affect at defensive sort out for Oregon. After seeing enjoying time within the first two video games, he turned a full-time starter for the rest of his freshman season.

Demonstrating a maturity past his years, Scott performed over 400 snaps with out penalty. Having logged his first profession sack towards California, he totaled 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks in a freshman season that noticed him earn FWAA Freshman All-American recognition.

Scott’s freshman season as an Oregon defensive sort out set the inspiration for a stellar four-year profession. Scott constructed on his fame as a mature participant, being named a staff captain for 2 video games in his sophomore season, and hee would repeat that honor as a junior. Moreover, he acquired honors from Pac-12 coaches as an honorable point out to the All-Pac-12 staff.

All through his profession, Scott enhanced his highschool fame as a run-stopper. In his first three seasons, he recorded not less than 3 tackles for loss yearly. Moreover, his affect towards the run wasn’t at all times obvious within the field rating. Though he didn’t put up gaudy numbers, Scott helped Oregon rank thirteenth nationally towards the run in 2019.

Even amongst the disruption of the 2020 school soccer season, Scott sailed previous 40 begins as a defensive sort out for Oregon.

Jordon Scott’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Because of this, he heads to the 2021 NFL Draft as one of the crucial skilled defensive sort out prospects obtainable. He could also be a bit of undersized for the NFL and doesn’t provide a lot in the way in which of a pass-rush risk, however his expertise and skillset towards the run ought to guarantee he receives some curiosity from NFL groups.

Whether or not that curiosity comes as a draft choose or as an undrafted free agent stays to be seen. However, there’s a probability that Scott can carve out a task as an early-down rotational participant on the subsequent degree.

Some groups that might profit from his skillset embody the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Inexperienced Bay Packers. Moreover, each the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars would current an choice of returning to his Florida roots.

Need extra prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you should definitely comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You may comply with him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.