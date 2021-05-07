ENTERTAINMENT

Jos Buttler sent emotional message to India, said…

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the second wave of Corona virus is going on in India and the virus is going to wreak havoc in it. Every day record cases of getting infected by the virus are coming out. Now the number of new patients has crossed four lakhs in a day. Friends, this led to the postponement of the 14th season of the IPL. Meanwhile, England and RR batsman Jose Butler gave a sentimental message to India and appealed to the people to be safe.

Friends, seeing the growing case of Corona, he tweeted that India is a special country, which is going through a very difficult time at the moment. Thank you for always welcoming me and my family, please be safe and take care of yourself.

Friends, for your information, let us know that eight of the 11 England players who participated in the IPL, including Butler, returned home on Wednesday. Eoin Morgan, David Malan and Chris Jordan are expected to leave India in the next few hours. The UK has placed India on the Red List (danger list) due to this epidemic and as such, these cricketers will have to stay in quarantine in a government approved facility for 10 days.

Related Items:

Most Popular

51
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top