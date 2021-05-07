Jos Buttler sent emotional message to India, said…

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the second wave of Corona virus is going on in India and the virus is going to wreak havoc in it. Every day record cases of getting infected by the virus are coming out. Now the number of new patients has crossed four lakhs in a day. Friends, this led to the postponement of the 14th season of the IPL. Meanwhile, England and RR batsman Jose Butler gave a sentimental message to India and appealed to the people to be safe.

Friends, seeing the growing case of Corona, he tweeted that India is a special country, which is going through a very difficult time at the moment. Thank you for always welcoming me and my family, please be safe and take care of yourself.

Friends, for your information, let us know that eight of the 11 England players who participated in the IPL, including Butler, returned home on Wednesday. Eoin Morgan, David Malan and Chris Jordan are expected to leave India in the next few hours. The UK has placed India on the Red List (danger list) due to this epidemic and as such, these cricketers will have to stay in quarantine in a government approved facility for 10 days.