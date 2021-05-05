Jose Butler gave a special gift to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sports desk. Friends, you all know that the 14th season of IPL has been postponed in view of Corona’s case in India. After postponing the IPL to friends, RR shared a photo and revealed that Jos Buttler had given a special gift to his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal after scoring 124 runs off 64 balls. You can see the picture in this post.

For your information, let us tell you that Butler had scored 124 runs in 64 balls against SRH at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. During this, he hit 11 fours and 8 sixes. After the friends match, Butler gifted the bat opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal with an autograph. Jaiswal was very happy with Butler’s gift.

Friends, let us tell you that RR shared some pictures of this gift on social media. Butler also wrote a message on the bat for Jaiswal. On the bat, he wrote that enjoy his talent. My best wishes are with you.