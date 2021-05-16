ENTERTAINMENT

Jose Butler selected his alltime IPL XI, gave place to these Indian players

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that the legendary cricketer of England team, Jos Buttler is known because of stormy batting. Friends play for Rajasthan Royals in the 14th season of IPL. Jose Butler has been playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL since 2018. Only half of the matches of IPL 2021 have been held, many players had to stop the 14th season of IPL due to Corona getting infected.

Friends recently Jose Butler has opted for the Alltime IPL XI. Many veterans have them in it. He has not given a place in the team to Suresh Raina, one of the successful batsmen of IPL history. Friends Jose Butler has included India opener Rohit Sharma and CSK captain MS Dhoni. Butler has selected Rohit and himself in the opener team. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also got a place in his team, after this, he has replaced AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

Jose Butler’s Alltime IPL XI: Jose Butler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

93
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
81
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
68
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
39
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top