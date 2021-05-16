Jose Butler selected his alltime IPL XI, gave place to these Indian players

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that the legendary cricketer of England team, Jos Buttler is known because of stormy batting. Friends play for Rajasthan Royals in the 14th season of IPL. Jose Butler has been playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL since 2018. Only half of the matches of IPL 2021 have been held, many players had to stop the 14th season of IPL due to Corona getting infected.

Friends recently Jose Butler has opted for the Alltime IPL XI. Many veterans have them in it. He has not given a place in the team to Suresh Raina, one of the successful batsmen of IPL history. Friends Jose Butler has included India opener Rohit Sharma and CSK captain MS Dhoni. Butler has selected Rohit and himself in the opener team. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also got a place in his team, after this, he has replaced AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

Jose Butler’s Alltime IPL XI: Jose Butler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.