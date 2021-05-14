LATEST

Jose Castro: High Tech Learning is High Stress – KQED

The technology of the classroom has changed tremendously over the years and Jose Castro says that can be stressful for young learners.

Adults see us teens in many ways and have their own expectations for us. They get these assumptions of our school life based on the way they lived their own education . They were raised differently, so their school life was way different from ours. Technology has advanced and it’s caused many changes in our lives. Our understanding of our lives today is more clear to us than when they were our age but adults don’t see that.

Adults think teens only have to go to school, do their work, get good grades, and pass — or at least these are their expectations. But because of the pandemic, school has gotten really hard. I’ve heard many adults say teens have no reason to stress. I’ve had teachers in my experience tell me that young people don’t have to deal with “real world” problems like working and paying the bills. But, in my perspective, I find this very wrong.

To begin, we have many classes, each with constant assignments. They start to pile up, stressing us out and affecting our mental health. When I’m struggling with school work, I overthink my future. What if I don’t pass this class? Or what if I fail? How would that affect my ability to go to college, if I can make it.

I also think of my parents because what if I can’t take care of them when they finally rest and stop working. These are the thoughts that go through my mind when I’m struggling to reach my goals.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

87
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
58
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top