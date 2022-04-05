Jose Enrique takes a dig at Man Utd over Champions League rule change

Manchester United face the prospect of no Champions League football next season, but a new Champions League could see them benefit from new UEFA rule changes as they are mocked by former Liverpool man Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique has mocked Manchester United ahead of a proposed Champions League rule change that could be in favor of the Red Devils.

Premier League teams are currently facing an uphill battle if they want to take part in next year’s tournament. United were knocked out by Atlético Madrid in the last 16 and are currently ranked sixth in the league. They will need to score an impressive winning run and hope their rivals will falter if they want to be the next Champions League side…