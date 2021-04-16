LATEST

Jose Mourinho ‘not ready to discuss’ why Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho’s aspect have surrendered 18 factors from profitable place and are six off the highest 4 going into Friday’s conflict at Everton.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is in no temper to publicly clarify why his aspect maintain dropping factors from profitable positions.

The three-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, the place Spurs squandered a first-half benefit, took their tally to 18 factors dropped after being within the lead – a report that’s solely second within the Premier League to Brighton’s 20.

If they’d been in a position to see even half of these video games out, the desk would have a special complexion, however as it’s Mourinho’s aspect are six factors off the highest 4 going into Friday’s conflict at Everton.

Requested what the explanations behind the continuous capitulations had been, Mourinho stated: “That’s what I’m not prepared to debate with you. I believe it has to do with a few of our qualities as a group however I’m not prepared to debate with you.”

Pressed on when he could be prepared to share his ideas, he replied: “Possibly by no means.”

As a substitute Mourinho tried to take the optimistic slant that his aspect are good at beginning video games on the entrance foot as solely Manchester Metropolis have taken the lead in video games extra instances than Spurs.

“I do know why it occurred and I do know additionally that you could take a look at it in a special perspective,” he stated.

“A group that begins matches properly and begins profitable matches means one thing optimistic, means one thing optimistic that you simply wish to overlook – the optimistic facet of that.

“However I agree with you within the sense that in case you’re in profitable positions and also you lose factors from profitable positions, there are additionally damaging issues aspect by aspect to it.”

Spurs journey to Goodison Park understanding {that a} defeat will deal a possible terminal blow to their already shaky Champions League qualification hopes, particularly given Everton’s proximity to them within the desk.

And Mourinho is aware of defeat on Merseyside could possibly be expensive.

“We’re very shut to one another however there are extra golf equipment round,” he stated. “There are some golf equipment with a number of extra factors, some others with a number of much less however with nonetheless greater than 20 factors on the desk, I believe it’s nonetheless open.

“In fact it’s the form of match the place winner will get the factors and stops the loser from getting them. Should you draw you keep roughly in the identical place.

“So understandably I don’t suppose something will probably be determined in there. However in fact if one of many two groups wins and will get a bonus, that may be necessary within the direct duel. Not within the relation to all of the others which are round.

“If one group wins, in fact, it will get an necessary benefit over the opposite.”

Spurs will probably be with out Matt Doherty and Ben Davies for the match.

Each full-backs have been lacking for the reason that worldwide break, however whereas Doherty is again in gentle coaching after a muscle damage, Davies continues to be a way from recovering from his ankle damage.

“Matt Doherty did the warm-up with us,” Mourinho stated. “He did the warm-up with the group after which went to sports activities science for particular person work. So he’s not prepared for tomorrow, however he’s coming.

“Ben Davies not even near that. I might say that after 51 matches or so within the final couple of months to reach on this type of scenario with solely two injured that we can not complain as a result of the work has been good and the squad as an entire is in a very good scenario.”

