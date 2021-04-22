LATEST

Jose Mourinho 'rejected £8m severance offer from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy noticed an £8m severance bundle provided to Jose Mourinho swiftly rejected by the 58-year-old, based on a report.

Jose Mourinho and his teaching staff reportedly rejected an £8m severance bundle from Tottenham Hotspur following the quintet’s sacking on Monday.

Mourinho had solely received one in every of his final six matches in all competitions earlier than being relieved of his duties by Tottenham, who received off to a successful begin below Ryan Mason in opposition to Southampton on Wednesday.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known to have provided Mourinho and his assistants Joao sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra an £8m severance bundle after they misplaced their jobs earlier this week.

Nevertheless, Soccer Insider stories that the provide was swiftly rejected by Mourinho and his teaching staff, who at the moment are on gardening go away.

The report provides that the 5 males will proceed to be paid their wages in full by Tottenham till they discover work elsewhere, and with Mourinho’s fundamental wage sitting at £12.5m per yr, Spurs may fork out £25m to the 58-year-old earlier than 2023 – when his contract was as a consequence of expire.

Mourinho has been linked with a right away return to administration with Celtic, who’ve reportedly recognized the Portuguese boss as a candidate to switch Neil Lennon.

