Jose Mourinho to earn £20m for Tottenham Hotspur sacking?

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur might find yourself handing sacked boss Jose Mourinho as much as £20m in severance pay.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly in line for a £20m compensation bundle following his shock Tottenham Hotspur sacking.

Tottenham confirmed the departure of Mourinho on Monday morning, simply six days earlier than they face Manchester Metropolis within the EFL Cup remaining.

The 58-year-old solely changed Mauricio Pochettino within the Spurs dugout in November 2019 and had two extra years to run on his contract.

In line with the TMT Mail, Mourinho’s departure will come at a value for the Lilywhites as they should pay the Portuguese a big severance charge.

It’s claimed that Spurs might hand over as much as £20m to Mourinho ought to he stay on gardening depart for the rest of his contract.

Nevertheless, that’s considerably decrease than the £30m they’d have needed to pay the previous Manchester United boss had he triggered sure bonus-related clauses.

Mourinho departs the North London outfit having gained 44, drawn 19 and misplaced 23 of his 86 matches on the helm.

Julian Nagelsmann is the early favorite to interchange Mourinho on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although Bayern Munich are additionally eager to nominate the RB Leipzig head coach.