Jose Trevino catches the Yankees deep

Dunedin, Fla. – Jose Trevino’s calling card is his defense, and more accurately, his pitch framing. The Yankees believe Saturday’s trade with Rangers upgraded the depth of their catch, with the 29-year-old expected to move north as a backup for Kyle Higashioka.
Received from Texas in exchange for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robbie Ahlstrom, Trevino posted a .239/.267/.340 slash line in 89 games last season with five homers and 30 RBIs. According to Statcast, Trevino is ranked in the 96th percentile among pitch framers.
“He’s a premium defensive catcher, and we’re really excited about that,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “I think it was something that we probably needed to do. Just talking to [Trevino] Last night, I know how excited he is to have it…
Read Full News