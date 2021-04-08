LATEST

Joseph Parker shakes head as Tyson Fury shows off Ferrari after body sparring

Fury is currently training with assistant coach Andy Lee

Tyson Fury upped the tempo in training for his fight with Anthony Joshua by engaging in some body sparring this week.

It is known the pair have signed contracts to meet, but a site deal still must be completed to determine the date/venue before the anticipated showdown is finalised.

AJ has already started his training camp and will soon head up to Sheffield to link up with head trainer Rob McCracken.

It’s rumoured that Fury could head to Las Vegas for his full camp, but he’s currently ticking over at his gym in Morecambe.

Fury’s head trainer SugarHill Steward remains out in America and so he is currently under the guidance of assistant coach Andy Lee.

This means that he is training alongside Lee’s new student – former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Tyson’s brother Tommy is also in camp alongside fellow boxers Isaac Lowe, Paddy Donovan and Ty Mitchell.

Mitchell posted a video of himself doing some body sparring with Fury this week.

Meanwhile strength and conditioning coach Kristian Blacklock uploaded a brief clip which showed Tyson showing off his Ferrari outside the gym.

The WBC champion revved his super car and Parker shook his head in mock disapproval.

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn said in his most recent update: “We can’t wait. AJ has started his training camp and Fury has been training very hard. They all want the fight.

“They are going to be presented with a few proposals on where to do the fight and everyone has to agree on where to do it.

“There is no other fight out there that comes close for either guy. July is the date…

“Really I think end of next week it will be done.

“Talks have progressed extremely well and we’re closing in on securing the venue and there will be an announcement in due course.

“We’re at the stage where it’s probably best not to say much more than that.”

However, Fury appeared to suggest on Twitter that time was running out to ensure everything was complete before then pointing out his place at the top of Ring magazine’s rankings.

“I’m the boss,” he wrote.

