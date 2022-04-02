Joseph scored a hat-trick as the Senators beat the Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT — Matthew Joseph scored three third-period goals for a first career hat-trick, Mads Sogard blocked 27 shots in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2, Friday.

Joseph’s three goals were his first with the Senators, who acquired him from the Tampa Bay Lightning before the trade deadline.

“It’s quite special. It’s not every day that you do this in the NHL,” Joseph said.

Quebecer completed his hat-trick with 3:55, shooting an empty net from his area.

“I probably missed six or seven shots in the net…